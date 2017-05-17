Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 17/05/2017 / 11:51 UTC+8 Please find the full press release in PDF format. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ESAJLEMCSC [1] Document title: Fullshare Research Report 17/05/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=acf0b5a7e47353cda2e1d6cd69548a65&application_id=574639&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2017 23:52 ET (03:52 GMT)