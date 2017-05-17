The consolidated profit of Inbank in Q1 2017 was 640 thousand euros. The deposit portfolio of Inbank grew by 8.2% and the loan portfolio by 7.1% during the quarter. The biggest milestone in Q1 for Inbank was the launch of business operations on the Polish market.



According to the CEO of Inbank Jan Andresoo, launching business operations in Poland was the most important event for the bank in Q1. "Since the middle of March we are offering deposit and credit products via our online bank on a market with 40 million people and great potential. Receiving deposits is our primary focus and the initial results are excellent: we raised approximately 1 million euros in deposits. This confirmed to us that Inbank is welcome in Poland and already a bank that people trust."



The total amount of deposits received by Inbank in Q1 is 8.2 million euros, which is equal to the result achieved in the same period last year. The deposit portfolio of Inbank grew by 8.2% in Q1. "Our deposit offer is still the best on the market. After the launch of our operations in Poland, we can receive deposits from as many as four markets: Estonia, Germany, Austria and Poland. Diversifying the opportunities of receiving deposits allows us to manage the bank's financing needs more flexibly," Andresoo said.



The sales of the credit products of Inbank in Estonia and Latvia totalled 14.1 million euros in Q1. Andresoo said that the results on the Estonian market were better than expected and the results in Latvia met the expectations. "Sales in Latvia were somewhat more modest than the year before, which is what we expected, as we made significant changes in our operational strategy in Q3 last year, and stopped offering financing via brokers," he added.



The transaction of 30 January, where Inbank and Coop Eesti acquired the majority holding in Eesti Krediidipank, was also concluded in the previous quarter. In the second stage of the transaction Krediidipank will acquire the affiliates of Inbank, Coop Finants AS and Krediidipank Finants AS. Inbank will reinvest the proceeds of the transaction in Krediidipank.



Important financial indicators as at 31 March 2017



-- Balance sheet total 93.9 million euros -- Loan portfolio 69.4 million euros -- Deposit portfolio 69.9 million euros -- Consolidated profit 0.64 million euros -- Equity 15.2 million euros



Consolidated statement of comprehensive income



EURt Q1 3 months Q1 3 months 2017 2017 2016 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuing operations Interest income 2 935 2935 1 816 1 816 Interest expenses -484 -484 -258 -258 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest income 2 451 2451 1 558 1 558 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fee and commission income 192 192 120 120 Fee and commission expense -140 -140 -72 -72 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net fee and commission income 52 52 48 48 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income related to operations 149 149 171 171 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income 2 652 2 652 1 777 1 777 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Personnel costs -885 -885 -500 -500 Marketing expenses -108 -108 -88 -88 Administrative expenses -354 -354 -151 -151 Depreciation, amortisation -49 -49 -44 -44 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating expenses -1 396 -1 396 -783 -783 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 1 256 1 256 994 994 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit from affiliates 268 268 177 177 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before loan losses 1 524 1 524 1 171 1 171 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit losses -926 -926 -459 -459 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit before income tax 598 598 712 712 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax 58 58 2 2 Net income 656 656 714 714 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealised foreign exchange gains/losses -16 -16 0 0 ----------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 640 640 714 714 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (loss) attributable to the parent 652 652 712 712 company Profit (loss) attributable to -12 -12 2 2 non-controlling interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 640 640 714 714 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated statement of financial position



EURt 31.03.2017 31.12.2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Cash in hand 4 4 Due from central banks, reserve requirement 13 966 14 680 Due from credit institutions 3 272 1 956 Loans and receivables 69 424 64 839 Investments in affiliates 2 948 1 Tangible assets 203 183 Intangible assets 944 902 Other assets 881 706 Assets held for sale 2 222 1 672 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 93 864 84 943 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deposits 69 871 64 587 Other liabilities 2 274 2 077 Subordinated debt securities 6 475 6 475 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 78 620 73 139 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Share capital 782 689 Share premium 9 068 6 361 Retained earnings/accumulated loss 3 330 681 Reserves 1 387 1 387 Other reserves 31 31 Total comprehensive income for reporting period 652 2 649 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity attributable to the shareholders of parent 15 250 11 798 company -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest -6 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 15 244 11 804 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 93 864 84 943 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Inbank, which started operating as a bank in 2015, offers services via its internet bank and a partner network. Inbank operates on the consumer financing markets of Estonia, Latvia and Poland. Inbank also receives international deposits from the German and Austrian markets.



