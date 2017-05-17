

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production declined less than initially estimated in March, latest figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 1.9 percent month-over-month in March instead of a 2.1 percent decrease reported earlier. In February, production had risen 3.2 percent.



Shipments dropped 0.8 percent over the month, slower than the 1.1 percent decrease seen in the flash data published on April 28. At the same time, inventories grew 1.5 percent, revised down slightly from 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth eased to 3.5 percent in March from 4.7 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX