On 16 May 2017, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Lennuliiklusteeninduse AS (EANS), have signed a contract on constructing an extension to the complex of the air traffic control centre, located at Kanali põik 3, Rae parish, Harjumaa.



According to the contract, 1600 m² of office space and technical rooms will be added to the ATC Centre premises. The premises and technical systems of the existing buildings will be renovated.



The value of the contract is 5.2 million euros, plus value added tax. The construction works are starting in May 2017 and the works are planned to be completed in May 2018.



AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.



Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 6805 105.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.