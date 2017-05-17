Astute Medical, Inc. Highlights ATS 2017 Abstracts Studying Detection Of Acute Kidney Injury In Critically Ill Patients

Abstracts Include Studies of Cancer Patients and Immuncompromised Patients

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Astute Medical, Inc., developer of biomarkers for better healthcare, today previewed three abstracts reporting data on the use of the biomarker combination [TIMP-2]x[IGFBP-7] for the prediction of acute kidney injury (AKI) in critically ill patients. The abstracts will be presented during poster sessions at the American Thoracic Society's ATS 2017 conference being held in Washington, D.C. May 19-24.

Researchers in all three cases employed Astute Medical's NephroCheck Test, which detects the two biomarkers and calculates an AKIRisk® Score, to determine patient risk of developing moderate to severe AKI. Several published studies have demonstrated that elevated levels of the urinary biomarkers [TIMP-2]x[IGFBP-7] can signal kidney stress indicative of AKI risk.1,2,3 Early knowledge that a patient is likely to develop AKI may prompt closer patient surveillance and enable physicians to intervene proactively in order to help mitigate or prevent permanent kidney damage or death.4

The highlighted abstracts include a study authored by clinicians from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) analyzing the use of [TIMP-2]x[IGFBP-7] for the assessment of AKI risk in cancer patients hospitalized in the intensive care unit, It has been estimated that cancer patients represent up to 20 percent of hospital intensive care unit admissions, and up to 50 percent of these patients may experience AKI.5,6

Preexisting kidney disease, fluid and electrolyte imbalances, susceptibility to infections and use of nephrotoxic drugs are some of the factors heightening the risk of kidney injury in cancer patients.5 The development of AKI can jeopardize further cancer treatment, affect the delivery of chemotherapy,5 lead to longer length of hospital stay,7 and increase risk of permanent kidney damage4 or other complications that can undermine a patient's quality of life.8

Details of the presentations follow:

Session: C50-CRITICAL CARE: NON-PULMONARY CRITICAL CARE PROBLEMS Title: Urine Biomarkers TIMP-2 and IGFBP7 Early Predict Acute Kidney Injury in Cancer Patients in the ICU Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Time: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.



Session: C50-CRITICAL CARE: NON-PULMONARY CRITICAL CARE PROBLEMS Title: A Pilot Study Using The Urine Biomarker Panel - Tissue Inhibitor Of Metalloproteinase-2 And Insulin-Like Growth Factor-Binding Protein 7 For Assessment Of Acute Kidney Injury Risk In Immuncompromised ICU Patients Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Time: 9:15 a.m.- 4:15 p.m.

Funded through the National Institutes of Health



Session: C57-CRITICAL CARE CASE REPORTS: HEMATOLOGY, ONCOLOGY, RHEUMATOLOGY, AND IMMUNOLOGY Title: Post-Operative Anuria Due to a Combination of Urinoma and Acute Tubular Necrosis After Retroperitoneal Tumor Resection Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Time: 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m.

Funded through the National Institutes of Health

Important Information About The NephroCheck Test

The NephroCheck Test System is intended to be used in conjunction with clinical evaluation in patients who currently have or have had within the past 24 hours acute cardiovascular and or respiratory compromise and are intensive care unit (ICU) patients as an aid in the risk assessment for moderate or severe AKI within 12 hours of patient assessment. The NephroCheck Test System is intended to be used in patients 21 years of age or older.

Astute Medical's NephroCheck Test received 510(k)-clearance through the FDA's de novo classification. The test is CE-marked and available in Europe.

For additional information visit NephroCheck.com.

About Astute Medical, Inc.

Astute Medical is dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with high-risk medical conditions and diseases through the identification and validation of protein biomarkers that can serve as the basis for novel diagnostic tests.

The Company's focus is community- and hospital-acquired acute conditions that require rapid diagnosis and risk assessment. Astute Medical's current areas of interest include abdominal pain, acute coronary syndromes, cerebrovascular injury, kidney injury and sepsis.

Astute Medical is a founding corporate partner of 0by25, a human rights initiative aimed at eliminating preventable and treatable deaths from AKI worldwide by 2025.

For additional information, please visit AstuteMedical.com.

