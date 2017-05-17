NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - B&H Photo Video is proud to announce the launch of the Olympus Stylus Tough TG-5 rugged digital point-and-shoot camera. The new camera replaces the successful Stylus Tough TG-4 and is the latest in the lineup of the very popular TG-series of cameras from Olympus.
The Olympus TG-5 has all the great features of its predecessors, with some exciting improvements and technology borrowed from Olympus's flagship Micro Four Thirds camera, the Olympus OM-D EM-1 Mark II.
Olympus TG-5 Digital Camera
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1335061-REG/olympus_v104190bu000_tg_5_digital_camera_black.html
Red:
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1335060-REG/olympus_v104190ru000_tg_5_digital_camera_red.html
- An all-new 1/2.3" 12MP Hi-Speed Image Sensor with improved low-light performance and noise reduction
- Bright 4.5-18.0mm f/2.0-4.9 lens (35mm equivalent of 25-100mm); now has anti-fog, dual-pane glass
- Dual Quad Core TruePic VIII Image Processor (same as the OM-D E-M1 Mark II)
- 4K video capture
- Full HD High-Speed 120 fps video
- Field Sensor System (GPS, Monometer, Compass, and Temperature Sensor) with on-screen display
- Olympus Image Track app plays and exports videos now with Field Sensor System data
- PRO Capture mode that starts sequential shooting before you do so that you don't miss the action (similar to the OM-D E-M1 Mark II)
- Accessory lock (improved locking system for lens bezel accessories)
Along with those new features, the new Tough TG-5 still has the core Tough-series DNA in its design:
- RAW image capture
- Waterproof to 50'
- Crushproof to 220 lb
- Shockproof from 7' drops
- Freezeproof to 14°F
- Dustproof
To capture all your adventures, the Olympus Tough TG-5 comes with the new Field Sensor System that provides position data and more to your images, 4 different underwater capture modes, and, with its incredible 4-mode macro photography settings, you can explore the world in detail that the unaided eye cannot see with a magnification power up to 44.5x at only 0.5".
