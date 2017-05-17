NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - B&H Photo Video is proud to announce the launch of the Olympus Stylus Tough TG-5 rugged digital point-and-shoot camera. The new camera replaces the successful Stylus Tough TG-4 and is the latest in the lineup of the very popular TG-series of cameras from Olympus.

The Olympus TG-5 has all the great features of its predecessors, with some exciting improvements and technology borrowed from Olympus's flagship Micro Four Thirds camera, the Olympus OM-D EM-1 Mark II.

Olympus TG-5 Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1335061-REG/olympus_v104190bu000_tg_5_digital_camera_black.html

Red:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1335060-REG/olympus_v104190ru000_tg_5_digital_camera_red.html

An all-new 1/2.3" 12MP Hi-Speed Image Sensor with improved low-light performance and noise reduction

Bright 4.5-18.0mm f/2.0-4.9 lens (35mm equivalent of 25-100mm); now has anti-fog, dual-pane glass

Dual Quad Core TruePic VIII Image Processor (same as the OM-D E-M1 Mark II)

4K video capture

Full HD High-Speed 120 fps video

Field Sensor System (GPS, Monometer, Compass, and Temperature Sensor) with on-screen display

Olympus Image Track app plays and exports videos now with Field Sensor System data

PRO Capture mode that starts sequential shooting before you do so that you don't miss the action (similar to the OM-D E-M1 Mark II)

Accessory lock (improved locking system for lens bezel accessories)

Along with those new features, the new Tough TG-5 still has the core Tough-series DNA in its design:

RAW image capture

Waterproof to 50'

Crushproof to 220 lb

Shockproof from 7' drops

Freezeproof to 14°F

Dustproof

To capture all your adventures, the Olympus Tough TG-5 comes with the new Field Sensor System that provides position data and more to your images, 4 different underwater capture modes, and, with its incredible 4-mode macro photography settings, you can explore the world in detail that the unaided eye cannot see with a magnification power up to 44.5x at only 0.5".

