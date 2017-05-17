Pluralsight Executives to Speak at The Next Web Conference 2017

CXO Nate Walkingshaw to Present on Technology-Driven Business Models

CTO Jody Bailey to Share How to Build Fast-Moving, Autonomous Tech Teams

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced that its CXO, Nate Walkingshaw, and CTO, Jody Bailey, will speak at The Next Web (TNW) Conference 2017 in Amsterdam on May 18-19, 2017.

Walkingshaw will join industry leaders and policy-makers to discuss the impact of the global technology skills gap at The Assembly, an invite-only event co-hosted by Pluralsight at TNW Conference 2017 on Thursday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. GMT+2. Walkingshaw will also present on the Entrepreneurial Stage on Friday, May 19 at 12:30 p.m. GMT+2. During his session, "The Heart of It All," he will discuss how the pace of technology is fundamentally changing the way businesses operate, and what companies need to do to transform their corporate strategy to stay ahead.

Bailey will lead two different sessions at the conference's Engage event. His first roundtable debate will focus on how to successfully build teams for autonomy and multiple technology stacks. In his second roundtable discussion, Bailey will share how Pluralsight drastically expanded its team of engineers by focusing on morale and delivering quality products. Both sessions, "Architecting for Fast-Moving, Autonomous Teams" and "Growing Technology Teams Through Culture, Process and Developer Happiness," will take place on Thursday, May 18 at 10:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. GMT+2, at Zuiveringshal West.

TNW Conference is a two-day technology festival that brings together international technology executives, top-tier investors and promising startups for business and knowledge sharing. One of the leading technology events, TNW Conference brings together 15,000 attendees a day and 3,500 companies from all over the world.

For more details on the event and to see the full agenda, visit https://thenextweb.com/conference.

