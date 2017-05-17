Corona and Parley for the Oceans form a global partnership to address marine plastic pollution

Commitment to protect 100 Islands against marine plastic pollution by 2020 and to turn them into symbols of change

Corona commits to the Parley AIR Strategy and adopts a plastic free philosophy across all aspects of the brand

TULUM, Mexico, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, on International Recycling Day, Corona and Parley for the Oceans announced their partnership in the movement to end marine plastic pollution, one of the biggest threats to human health and the survival of the planet's largest and most important ecosystem - the world's oceans. The long-term partnership launches with a plan to protect 100 Islands by 2020 starting in six key regions in different parts of the world - Mexico, Maldives, Australia, Chile, Italy and Dominican Republic.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8095651-corona-parley-for-the-oceans/

An estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the oceans each year. The problem is found in every known ecosystem and at every level of the food chain. If current marine pollution trends continue, the oceans will contain more plastic than fish by the year 2050. The partners will protect these regions by implementing Parley's creative, multidisciplinary approach and signature formula, the Parley AIR Strategy (Avoid, Intercept, Redesign).

"We are all connected to the sea. The state of our islands is a powerful reminder of that fact. Plastic trash travels around the world and washes up on the most remote beaches, enclosing paradise with a belt of colorful plastic debris. It makes you understand that something is dead wrong. Plastic is a design failure. To raise awareness and immediately reduce the production of new plastic, we invented Ocean Plastic' from upcycled marine debris and developed a formula for long-term change -the Parley AIR Strategy: Avoid plastic; Intercept plastic debris; Redesign materials, products and the ways we use them," says Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for the Oceans.

"In Corona, we found the perfect partner to bring this philosophy and strategy to a new territory: the beverage sector. Economy caused this plastic problem in the first place, but with the transformative power of collaboration and Eco Innovation, we can make it the key to the solution."

Corona is a brand that was born at the beach, surrounded by ocean. It exists to inspire the world to disconnect from routine and reconnect with your essential nature. As a brand that celebrates a life lived outdoors and calls the beach and the oceans home, Corona is committed to protecting its homeland. But this home is facing a great danger.

For years, the brand has been engaging local communities to do beach cleanups with an initiative called 'Save the Beach' in several countries around the world. The partnership with Parley for the Oceans represents an evolution of Corona's commitment to take care of the outdoors and the 100 islands represent the most iconic symbols of Corona's paradise.

"We needed to take a stand and protect the heart and soul of our brand. We will spread our love for the oceans and make people understand that we need to take care of it, inspiring people to change their own behaviors. Corona is present in more than 180 countries and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to use that reach to be a voice for the oceans." says Thiago Zanettini, Global Vice President of Corona.

Creating change

In addition to implementing Parley AIR, Corona and Parley are engaging like-minded ambassadors to represent the partnership in their countries. Chris Hemsworth (Australia), Diego Luna (Mexico), Ramon Navarro (Chile) and Nashla Bogaert (Dominican Republic) recently attended Parley Ocean School in the Maldives, an immersive experience bringing together a variety of different people in the ultimate classroom, the Indian Ocean.

Artists, designers, filmmakers, marine biologists, musicians, photographers and scientists explored the beauty of the oceans and witnessed the negative impact of plastic pollution on life underwater, on uninhabited islands and in local communities. The collective experience marks the starting point of an idea: Corona, Parley and a select group of creative change-makers will turn 100 islands into symbols of change.

"Participating in Parley Ocean School in the Maldives was an eye-opening experience," said Diego Luna, actor and Corona x Parley ambassador. "When you picture beautiful islands and other beach destinations, you imagine them in their pristine state with clear blue waters, but then you see the problem up close and you realize that we are destroying paradise through our careless use of plastic. All of us can be part of the solution and help our beaches and oceans by taking simple actions to use less plastic in our daily lives, recycle more, and educate the people around us to do the same. I'm particularly proud to be affiliated with a program that is not only committed to protecting beaches around the world, but also in my homeland Mexico.

Chris Hemsworth added, "I've spent a large part of my life in and around the ocean, it's where a lot of my happiest memories camefrom. If I had anxieties or worries, I'd head to the ocean and it was always the place where I could reset and be 100% present.My experience in the Maldives made it obvious how our short-term use of plastic has a long-term damaging effect on our oceans. I'm thrilled to be a part of this program, because I want to inspire peopletofind a solution and protect the world's oceans so future generations can enjoy them like I do."

Corona's Commitment

Beyond protecting 100 Islands, Corona will implement a plastic conscious philosophy across all aspects of the brand by adopting the Parley AIR Strategy. The brand already avoids plastic by using wood across its promotional materials and serving ice cold Coronas in metal buckets all around the world.

This process will start with an assessment of the brand's supply chain, leading to a long-term innovation pipeline to reduce and eventually replace plastic items that are currently in use. Additionally, there will be a focus on employee education and reduction of plastic use at all brand activations and events.

An immediate action is to a redesign one of the brand's biggest global programs, Corona Sunsets - a series of festivals and events occurring worldwide - to not only align with the Parley AIR Strategy, but also to leverage the occasion as a means of educating more than 350,000 consumers a year.

For more information about the Corona and Parley partnership visit: www.coronaxparley.com

About Corona

Born in Mexico, Corona is the leading beer brand in the country, the most popular Mexican beer worldwide exported to more than 180 countries. Corona Extra was first brewed in 1925 at the Cervecería Modelo in Mexico City and is still proudly produced entirely in Mexico.

Corona is a pioneer in the beer industry by being the first to use a transparent bottle showcasing its purity and high quality to the world. Each glass bottle is produced in a glass factory in Mexico owned by the brand. The artwork found on the bottle is hand painted, highlighting our commitment to quality in our packaging and our Mexican heritage.

No Corona is complete without the lime. Naturally adding character, flavor and refreshment, the lime ritual is an integral part of delivering an experience that is truly unique to Corona. The brand is synonymous with the beach and celebrates time outdoors. It invites people to pause, relax and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

About Parley for the Oceans

Parley is the collaboration network where creators, thinkers and leaders come together to raise awareness for the beauty and fragility of our oceans and collaborate on strategies that can end their destruction. Headquartered in New York, Parley is known for renaming sustainability into 'Eco Innovation,' a concept realized through its high calibre collaborations and the introduction of Ocean Plastic', a range of premium materials for the sports, fashion and luxury industries made from upcycled marine plastic debris.

Parley understands current plastic is a design failure, seeing the long-term solution for marine plastic pollution in the redesign of the harmful material. In the meantime, Parley created a catalyst innovation that provides an immediate replacement for new, virgin plastic: Ocean Plastic'. Together with its partners, in the last five years Parley raised awareness for the issue, boosted the general image of recycling and established the first global supply chain for marine plastic debris. Additionally, Parley created a funding mechanism that financially allows the implementation of the Parley AIR Strategy in four key areas: Communication and Education, Direct Impact, Research and Development, and Eco-Innovation.

*Parley AIR Strategy

The strategy is simple and easily scaled across private households, governments and corporations-and the creative industries that mold reality through ideas, materials and products. Based on the fact that at least every second breath we take is generated by the oceans, that mankind cannot survive on a planet with lifeless seas, the name Parley AIR also stands for three actions:

A = Avoid plastic.

"Avoid" includes initiatives to educate people on the importance of reducing plastic use, how to avoid unnecessary plastics and the value of replacing new, virgin plastic with Ocean Plastic' materials made from upcycled marine debris. Through Parley Talks, ocean experts educate youth, creators, thinkers and leaders on the cause to inspire action. This education phase is the first step to ushering in change.

I = Intercept plastic waste.

"Intercept" is a comprehensive approach to collect existing waste using various methods from high seas to coastlines, divert plastics from landfill and prevent it from entering the oceans in the first place. While it is difficult and expensive to get plastic trash out of the open sea, where it is broken apart into tiny pieces and where only a small percentage is found at the surface, Parley is putting a strong focus on shorelines and beaches with its global network of partners and operations.

R = Redesign plastic materials and products.

"Redesign" addresses innovation around materials, products and new ways of using them. The original vision was to turn marine plastic debris into an opportunity and make it an attractive alternative to virgin plastic. With the name Ocean Plastic'. Parley successfully introduced this material to art, fashion and sports communities, setting a strong trend and new standard for the use of recycled materials. After establishing a global network with certified Parley Supply Chain partners comprised of recycling companies, yarn and fabric makers, Parley can now work towards its most challenging goal: the development of new materials that can replace plastic for good.

