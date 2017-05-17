Parallel North IP: Iconic Kodak Patent Portfolio Now Available for Licensing in Europe

TYGELSJÖ, Sweden, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Parallel North IP will lead the European licensing of the MPV Kodak portfolio; this portfolio has earned more than US$2.65 Billion in licensing fees

Parallel North IP (PNIP), the leading patent monetization firm in Europe, has partnered with Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) to expand the licensing opportunities of the Kodak portfolio into the European market.

Parallel North IP will serve as the European licensing agent for the Kodak portfolio. "The Kodak patents generate remarkable value to companies in Europe as it is indeed a live and breathing portfolio providing global coverage to a vast spectrum of technologies related to imaging," said Anders Arvidsson, CEO of Parallel North IP. He continued, "We are extremely pleased to join forces with DHE; they have a very successful licensing track record in the US, and with our European expertise, we are positive we'll generate additional returns for all parties."

The Kodak portfolio covers a massive range of imaging technologies with over 1,000 patent and application families with global coverage across crucial jurisdictions including USA, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan. The portfolio has previously been licensed to global leaders in digital imaging, including smartphone makers and image storage providers

"We have an expanding global network of strategic affiliates and licensees, and are pleased to now be working with Parallel North IP as our exclusive licensing agent in Europe. We truly believe this partnership will benefit European companies by providing them access to this and other unique opportunities," said David Pridham, co-founder and CEO of Dominion Harbor Enterprises.

About Parallel North IP:

Parallel North IP is an IP consulting firm providing customized services for clients to leverage the value of their patents. The company is recognized as the leading patent monetization firm in Europe as well as one of the top patent valuation firms worldwide.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises and Monument Peak Ventures:

Dominion Harbor is one of the world's premiere intellectual property transaction and advisory firms, with close to $1 billion in revenues generated for clients. It provides unmatched transactional expertise, IP transaction and advisory services, and access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees. DHE maintains its industry leadership with its IPedia patent intelligence and IPWire.com - The Patent Expert's Resource.

Monument Peak Ventures (MPV) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dominion Harbor.

