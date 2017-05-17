Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Notifiable Holdings in Company



Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Notifiable Interests in Securities

DANA, the Dubai -based real property investment company, has been informed of the following changes to notifiable interests in its issued share capital:

1) Mr. Osama Saffarini no longer holds a notifiable interest in the Company (previously 9,033,750 Class "A" voting shares ("Shares") or 3.62 per cent);

2) Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") of the United Arab Emirates has acquired 10,148,595 Shares, bringing its aggregate holding to 60,325,695 Shares or 24.20 per cent (previously 50,177,100 Shares or 20.13 per cent).

Following the Share disposal and acquisition disclosed above, DANA is aware of the following shareholders with interests of three per cent or greater in its issued share capital:



Shareholder No. of Shares Percentage

Bonyan (United Arab Emirates) 60,325,695 24.20

Khaled Nasr O. Alhattami (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 25,676,950 10.30

Abdulrahman Saleh M Alhenaki (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 22,339,903 8.96

Mohammed Al Naem (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) 20,000,000 8.02

Anas Atatreh* (United Arab Emirates) *10,689,524 *4.29



* Mr. Anas Atatreh is a director of Bonyan

Muin El-Saleh,

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Dubai, 16 May 2017

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4092; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Hugh Oram: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4090; e-mail: Hugh.Oram@kbrl.co.uk