Vantaa, Finland, 2017-05-17 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 May 2017 at 9.00 am (EET)



Notification of Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Rumpunen, Aku Position: Chief Financial Officer ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05_20170516103503_8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Cramo Plc LEI: 549300JQ6ZV7IP4H4D05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-05-15+03:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009900476 Volume: 59 Unit price: 25.4214 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 59 Volume weighted average price: 25.4214 Euro



Further information:



Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045 Ms Merja Naumanen, IR Communication Officer, tel: +358 10 661 1211





Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Principal media www.cramogroup.com



