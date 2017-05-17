PLAINSBORO, N.J., 2017-05-17 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has launched in Europe Integra® Dermal Regeneration Template (IDRT) Single Layer "Thin" for dermal repair defects reconstruction in "one-step" procedure.



Integra® Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer "Thin" is the latest extension of Integra's collagen range of dermal repair products. Since the introduction of IDRT in 1996, the brand portfolio has expanded to include single layer, bilayer and flowable versions. This latest addition reinforces the company's proven advanced collagen technology for more than 20 years in a variety of indications, including life-threatening burns, scar revisions and diabetic foot ulcers.



"The European clinical community has been looking forward to the market release of Integra Single Layer Thin, the thinnest dermal substitute available," said Stéphane Corp, vice president of Tissue Technologies in Europe. "We will now be able to provide plastic and reconstructive surgeons a thinner matrix for dermal repair they can use in a single-stage procedure, while maintaining the same aesthetic and functional benefits of a two-stage procedure, which will ultimately reduce overall hospital stays for patients."



Integra® Dermal Regeneration Template Single Layer "Thin" will be marketed by Integra's European Tissue Technologies sales organization in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and by Integra's Canada and Latin America Sales organization later this year.



About Integra Integra LifeSciences is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care. Integra offers innovative solutions, including leading plastic and regenerative technologies, in specialty surgical solutions, and orthopedics and tissue technologies.



For more information, please visit: www.integralife.eu



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the products and services provided by Integra. Such forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Among other things, the willingness of surgical professionals to use Integra products may affect the prospects for their use in surgical procedures. In addition, the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors, identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Item IA of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results.



Contact Information: Investors: Nora Brennan +1 609 936 2488 Michael Beaulieu + 1 609 750 2827 michael.beaulieu@integralife.com Media: Laurene Isip (U.S.) + 609 750 7984 laurene.isip@integralife.com Marie-Anne Girel (Europe) +33 4 37 47 59 70 marie-anne.girel@integralife.com