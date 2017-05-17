Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis announces exchange ratio of dividend financial year 2016

Amsterdam, 17 May 2017- Arcadis (Euronext: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, announces that the exchange ratio of the dividend has been determined.

At the General Meeting of Arcadis on 26 April 2017 the proposed dividend of € 0.43 per share was approved. Our shareholders had the option to receive the dividend in cash or in shares

The exchange ratio is 1 new share for every 36.44 shares. This is based on the volume weighted average share price from 10 May through 16 May 2017 of € 15.6714 per share. This means that 36.44 shares will grant the right to receive 1 new share if the choice was made to receive the dividend in shares.

Both the cash dividend and stock dividend will be made payable to shareholders as from 18 May 2017.

With regard to the dividend the payments will be made in accordance with Article 5:3(2) sub d and Article 5:4 sub (e) of the Act on Financial Supervision (Wet op het Financieel Toezicht).

For further information please contact:

Arcadis Investor Relations

Jurgen Pullens

Telephone: +31 20 2011083

Mobile: +31 6 51599483

E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com).





