New data highlight a major discrepancy between India's solar import and export numbers in the first 11 months of the financial year 2016-17.

Compared to the same period in 2015-16, solar imports have grown by 34 %, whereas exports have declined by 58 % placing the combined value of PV shipments at $2.61 billion, find new analysis of official government figures by Mercom Capital Group.

In the period from April to February, India's PV exports totaled $66 million, while the import of solar modules and cells was worth $2.5 billion. This was $554 million more compared to the import-export activity of $2.06 billion ...

