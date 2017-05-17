flynas Partners With conxxe for Ground Transfers

BRIGHTON, England, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

conxxe is the global market leader in ground transportation solutions for airlines and OTAs around the world

Customers of leading low-cost airline, flynas, can now book their airport transfers through a wide range of touchpoints and integrations on flynas' website, mobile and email communications. Courtesy of the HolidayTaxis Group ground transportation platform - conxxe.

The HolidayTaxis/conxxe group already powers ground transportation solutions for over 30 of the world's leading airlines, including Singapore Airlines, easyJet, British Airways and Thai Airways. The conxxe platform provides simple to integrate, yet highly intelligent plug and play solutions for partners to integrate airport and city transfers to their proposition, increasing previous conversion levels considerably.

Bander Almuhanna, GCEO at flynas said, "We believe that the partnership with conxxe will be a great asset to our one-stop-shop at flynas.com, which will allow flynas' guests to conveniently add on airport transfer options to their itineraries making the travel beyond the airport seamless. It will also be an important complementing service to our wide range of carefully selected ancillary products supporting flynas' guests on every stage of their travel."

Ian Coyle, Deputy CEO at conxxe, commented, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to work in close partnership with flynas to deliver a fantastic ground transportation solution for their customers. We truly believe that by offering our ground transportation solutions as part of their ancillary product range, flynas will see a strong increase in customer satisfaction and repeat business.

We'll most certainly be taking our years of heritage and experience, combined with the know-how that has already delighted millions of customers around the globe, to ensure that flynas are highly rewarded in the faith they have put in us in awarding this highly prized contract."

flynas is an award winning low-cost carrier from Saudi Arabia with a young fleet of 28 aircraft, operating more than 1000 weeklyflightsto 33destinationswithin and outside of Saudi Arabia. Launched in 2007, flynas has successfully operated flynas has successfully operated over 270,000 flights carrying more than 32 million passengers, a number that has steadily grown over the years. flynas recently announced a deal with Airbus to purchase 120 A320-neo aircraft which will provide significant growth for the airline for the next decade.

The conxxe platform offers ground transportation in over 13,000 destinations across more than 130 countries around the world. Its market-leading product and technology offers partners such as flynas the opportunity to offer their customers a quality, fully rounded ground transportation product proposition.

