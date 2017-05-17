FAIRFIELD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- General Electric Company (LSE: GEC) (EURONEXT PARIS: GNE)

Company: General Electric Company

ISIN: US3696041033

Symbol: London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline: GE files Form 8-K

May 16, 2017

On May 16, 2017, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/shareholder-services/personal-investing/sec-filing/general-electric-company.

CONTACT:

GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com



