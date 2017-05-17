

Unaudited 31 March 2017 Net Asset Value



The Company announces that as at 31 March 2017, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') was £435.8 million (23 February 2017: £360.2 million), resulting in a NAV per Ordinary Share of 105.3 pence (23 February 2017: 105.6 pence). The decrease in NAV is mainly attributable to a downward revision of power price assumptions. The Company's equity discount rate remains unchanged at 7.5%.



The Company remains on target to deliver an annual dividend of 6.32p for the year ended 31 December 2017.



The Company's total outstanding debt of £249.7 million is approximately 36% of Gross Asset Value as at the 31 March 2017.



Further details will be provided in the Company's Interim Report for the period ended 30 June 2017 which are due to be published in August 2017.



