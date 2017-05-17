

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may come under selling pressure on Wednesday as fresh reports that U.S. President Donald Trump has interfered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's probe on his former National Security Advisor Micheal Flynn added to the uncertainty surrounding Trump's potential mishandling of classified information.



Moreover, Trump said on Twitter that he had an 'absolute right' to share facts pertaining to terrorism with Russia so that it can be more active in fighting Islamic State militants.



A falling U.S. dollar and weak U.S. housing data helped lift gold prices to a two-week high, while oil prices fell about 1 percent in Asian deals on industry data showing rising U.S. stockpiles. Asian markets are broadly lower, with Australian and Japanese shares leading regional losses.



The day's economic calendar remains light, with unemployment data from the U.K. and final inflation figures from the euro area slated for release later in the day.



Overnight, U.S. stocks struggled for direction before ending mixed as weaker-than-expected housing data along with political turmoil in Washington pulled down the dollar. U.S. industrial output rose sharply in April, helping limit the downside.



The Dow slipped marginally and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent to close at another record high.



European markets also ended Tuesday's session on a mixed note as investors digested a slew of disappointing corporate earnings and the euro remained well-supported on concerns over the Trump' administration's ability to make progress on issues such as tax reform and deregulation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index ended little changed with a negative bias and the German DAX closed marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 index shed 0.2 percent.



The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rallied 0.9 percent to hit another record high, closing above the 7,500 level for the first time ever, buoyed by pound weakness.



