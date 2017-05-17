DMC2017 to open in Shanghai on June 13, showcasing equipment and technologies that herald the transformation of the mold and die sector

- By boosting precision and collaborative manufacturing, while developing mold and molding technologies, DMC2017 will drive the next stage in the evolution of the mold manufacturing sector

SHANGHAI, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th China International Exhibition on Die & Mold Technology and Equipment (DMC2017), co-organized by the China Die & Mold Industry Association and Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd., will be held from June 13 to June 16, 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. This theme of this year's event, "boosting precision and collaborative manufacturing, while developing mold and molding technologies", reflects the transformation of the sector, with thousands of exhibitors from nearly 20 countries and regions, including Switzerland, Japan, Germany, South Korea, Italy and France, displaying new equipment and technologies across the 60,000+ square-meter space spanning five halls, from E1 to E5.

Leading Chinese mold brands will showcase a wide range of high-end precision processing, automation and molding equipment at the event

China is a major player in the mold making sector with an output value having reached 220 billion yuan (approx. US$32 billion) for 2016. The landscape of the mold sector is characterized by steady development and accelerated transformation with expectations for further improvements in production quality and efficiency. Roughly 500 of China's most iconic mold manufacturers will be displaying their advanced mold making technologies in the E4 and E5 Halls.

With a focus on high precision processing equipment as well as innovative technologies for improved precision and surface quality, DMC2017 will showcase the most advanced precision processing equipment, including world-class machining centers and high-speed milling machines, CNC grinders, CNC special machining tools, measuring equipment, among a wide array of high-precision cutting, measuring and fixture tools, in the E1, E2 and E3 Halls.

A focus on the mold sector for over 30 years with the aim of creating China's most professional international mold exhibition

Launched over 30 years ago, DMC has now become the world's largest mold exhibition. The organizers aim to create a professional mold exhibition for the top-down ecosystem backed by continuous innovation, breakthroughs and deep insights into the sector.

