2017 UCC Total Cost of Operations study finds IR Prognosis delivers lowest operational costs for enterprise organizations among UCC management providers

IR, the leading global provider of experience management solutions for unified communications and contact centers, today announced that Nemertes Research has named IR a "Top Value Vendor" in its 2017 Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) Total Cost of Operations survey, both in the Enterprise and Midmarket UCC Management Business Value Matrixes.

"UCC has become a crucial technology for success in digital transformation initiatives, yet many organizations face performance issues and consequently, lower-than-optimal user adoption, because they aren't leveraging the right management tools," said Robin Gareiss, President at Nemertes Research. "Consistently, our research documents without a doubt that performance management reduces UCC operational costs by more than 50 percent. And because UCC works better, user adoption increases by 30 percent."

Between January and March of 2017, Nemertes Research interviewed or surveyed IT leaders at 723 organizations about their UCC plans, costs, and providers. Of those, 44 percent of all companies, and 55 percent of large companies, use management tools for their UCC environments, including performance, device, operations, and platform management. Those that used performance management tools had the lowest operational costs when compared against device, platform and operations management tools. Specifically, those organizations with more than 2,500 UCC endpoints that use IR Prognosis had the lowest annual operational cost of all the third-party tools in use. This, along with high ratings from customers in six categories, placed IR in the Top Value Vendor quadrant.

"As the complexity of UC systems grow due to digital transformation, especially in cloud and hybrid environments, so can operational costs if organizations do not have the right experience management solutions in place," said Kevin Ryder, Chief Marketing Officer at IR. "The placement of IR as a Top Value Vendor for both enterprise and midmarket organizations by Nemertes Research underlines the importance of our solutions in helping drive forward digital transformation in a cost effective manner."

Skip Chilcott, Head of Product Marketing at IR will present the Key Considerations to Effectively Manage Hybrid and Cloud UC Environments at UC EXPO in London. His session will take place today in the Networks, Analytics Security Theatre at 11:00am.

About IR

IR is the corporate brand name of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI), the leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical IT infrastructure, payments and communications ecosystems. More than 1000 organizations in over 60 countries-including some of the world's largest banks, airlines and telecommunication companies rely on IR Prognosis to provide business critical insights and ensure continuity-critical systems deliver high availability and performance for millions of their customers across the globe. For further information on IR, visit www.ir.com.

About Nemertes Research

Nemertes Research is a global research-advisory and strategic-consulting firm that specializes in quantifying the business value of emerging technologies. Nemertes offers advisory services based on real-world, real-time discussions with hundreds of IT executives at organizations across a range of industries. Visit www.nemertes.com to learn more.

