GAIN Capital Launches New Multi-Brand Affiliate Marketing Program

New offering expands marketing partnership opportunities with GAIN's online retail trading brands City Index and Finspreads; Program to be expanded globally in the coming months

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. ("GAIN") (NYSE: GCAP), a leading global provider of online trading services, has launched GAIN Affiliates, a highly competitive, performance based offering to affiliates introducing qualified customers to its globally recognised retail trading brands.

Commenting on the affiliate program, Samantha Roady, President, Retail at GAIN Capital, said: "Our new affiliates offering expands on our very successful Introducing Broker program, which has been in place now for well over a decade. With the launch of GAIN Affiliates, we are now able to work with a wider range of affiliate partners, offering them access to a robust suite of digital marketing tools, real-time performance reporting and a dedicated support team. Our goal with the new program is to develop long term relationships with quality affiliate partners who are interested in establishing a relationship with our top tier, highly respected brands, while allowing us to reach new clients in a cost-effective manner."

GAIN Affiliates' value-added services include on-demand banner adverts, content and videos available through its self-service portal, as well as on-demand performance reporting with robust multilingual support.

GAIN is now accepting new affiliate partners for its CityIndex CFD brand & Finspreads U.K. spread bet brand. GAIN Capital's FOREX.com will join the affiliate programme later in 2017, ensuring that the affiliates can benefit from promoting three industry leading brands at once.

For more information on the new programme, please visit https://www.gainaffiliates.com or contact the GAIN Affiliates team at contact@gainaffiliates.com

About GAIN Capital

GAIN Capital (NYSE: GCAP) provides market access and trade execution services to a diverse customer base of retail and institutional investors across a range of exchange-traded and OTC markets. Founded in 1999, the company today supports customers in over 180 countries via several globally recognized brands, including FOREX.com, City Index and GTX. GAIN Capital is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, with a global presence across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For further company information, visitwww.gaincapital.com.

GAIN Affiliates

Affiliate website: https://www.gainaffiliates.com

Affiliate sign-up page: https://affiliates.gainaffiliates.com/registration.asp