

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK, SXS.L), an instrumentation and controls company, in its trading update for the 4-month period January to April, reported that its sales grew 22 percent and like-for-like sales rose 4 percent at constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions.



The company said acquisitions contributed 5 percent to sales growth and foreign currency exchange movements positively impacted revenues by 13 percent.



LFL sales grew 11 percent in Asia Pacific, 4 percent in Europe, but slid 1 percent in North America. All four segments delivered LFL sales growth in the period, with particularly strong growth in the In-line Instrumentation segment, the company noted.



John O'Higgins, Chief Executive, said in a statement, '...Trading conditions in the period have improved compared with 2016, although performance is still fairly mixed and as a result, the Group's underlying outlook for 2017 remains broadly unchanged.'



