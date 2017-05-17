

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE plc (SSE.L) reported profit before tax of 1.8 billion pounds for the year to 31 March 2017 compared to 593.3 million pounds, last year. Reported earnings per share increased to 158.2 pence from 46.0 pence. The Group said its reported results for 2016/17 are significantly higher than those for 2015/16 due to the impact on reported profit before tax of the significant exceptional charges incurred in 2015/16. Fiscal year adjusted profit before tax was up 2.1% to 1.55 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was up 5.2% to 125.7 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 29.04 billion pounds, compared to 28.78 billion pounds, previous year.



For 2017/18 financial year, SSE is targeting an annual increase in the full-year dividend that is at least equal to RPI inflation. The Group said it is working to keep dividend cover within the expected range of around 1.2- 1.4 times, although it is likely to be towards the bottom of it, which also means adjusted earnings per share is likely to be lower than it was in 2016/17.



Over the three years to March 2020, SSE is targeting delivery of annual dividend increases that at least keep pace with RPI inflation; and working towards achievement of dividend cover within a range of around 1.2 times to 1.4 times.



