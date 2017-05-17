

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B2B events organizer UBM plc (UBM.L), in its trading update for the financial year to date, said it has performed in line with management expectations and the outlook for the full year is unchanged.



As expected, the performance at the spring fashion events was mixed. A good growth in Sourcing and a successful launch of IFF Magic in Japan offset some of the challenges in the other US fashion segments.



Elsewhere in the portfolio, MD&M West, Enterprise Connect and Seatrade Cruise delivered good growth, the Game Developers Conference was solid and both phases of Hotelex & FineFood in Shanghai grew strongly.



The company noted that the Allworld integration is progressing well and performance is in line with the business case. FHI in Jakarta showed strong growth. The sales excellence roll-out in EMEA is nearing conclusion and the roll-out in Asia has begun.



The pipeline of bolt-on acquisitions continues to be good. During the period, UBM acquired a small Turkish event in the lighting segment at an attractive multiple.



UBM said its focus remains on accelerating organic growth and driving further margin improvement in line with the Events First strategy.



