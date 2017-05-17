

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L, MLB) reported that its profit before tax for the 28 weeks ended 8 April 2017 declined to 75 million pounds from 83 million pounds last year.



Profit for the period was 57 million pounds or 13.7 pence per share down from 76 million pounds or 18.4 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share was 15.2 pence down from 15.7 pence last year.



The Group's total revenues of 1.123 billion pounds were 2.5% higher than the first half last year, with growth in like-for-like sales supported by new site openings.



Total like-for-like sales grew by 1.6% in the first half with food sales up by 0.8% and drink sales by 2.3%.



The Board has approved an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 3 July 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 26 May 2017.



