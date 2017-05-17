May 17, 2017, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading in Robit Plc shares (short name: ROBIT) commenced today on the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Robit is a Medium Cap company within the Industrials sector. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Finland in May 2015. Robit Oyj is the 52nd company to transfer from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics* over the years.



Robit Plc is a strongly internationalized growth company selling and servicing global customers in drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunneling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service range: Top Hammer and Down-the-Hole products as well as Digital Services. Robit has 21 own sales and service points as well as active sales networks in 115 countries. The manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, UK and USA. For more information, please visit www.robit.fi



"The past two years as a public company have proved that Robit has successfully implemented its strategy. Since the listing, Robit has continued to grow organically and through acquisitions allowing the company to take a step towards "Robit 3.0" growth phase as a Nasdaq Helsinki main market company. We are very proud of Robit's achievements and ready to continue implementing our growth strategy. The targets of entering the main list are to increase the awareness of the company and improve the liquidity of the share as well as to reach new owners. Entering the main market of Nasdaq Helsinki is part of the company's growth and strategic development", said Harri Sjöholm, CEO of Robit Plc.



"We warmly welcome Robit Plc to Nasdaq Helsinki main market after being listed on First North for two years", said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We are excited to see the fourth company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki main market. This manifests that the concept of First North offering a stepping stone to the main market also works well also for Finnish companies."



*Main markets at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



FOR MEDIA RELATIONS: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com