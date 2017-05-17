Improved mobile timesheet experience for SThree's 9,000+ contractors and end clients



LONDON, 2017-05-17 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP vendor on the Salesforce platform, today announced that the SThree Group, a global staffing organisation providing specialist services in the STEM industries, is improving its customer service and speeding up its back office processes with FinancialForce PSA and HCM applications.



Headquartered in London, UK, SThree plc employs more than 2,600 people in 15 countries and has an annual revenue in excess of £959 million. SThree operates a family of ten brands with its four main brands being Computer Futures, Huxley, Progressive Recruitment, and Real Staffing. The growing multi-brand, multi-sector model of SThree and the increased global growth rate of contractors and placements saw the need for an improved system that improved the customer experience and kept pace with these demands.



The SThree Group's cloud strategy is focused around the Salesforce platform, which helps it innovate and evolve faster than ever before. It uses Force.com to consolidate and manage its client, vacancy, candidate, and placement data. This helps maintain leadership in a highly competitive market and SThree was looking for a strategic partner on the same platform to improve its back office.



The addition of FinancialForce applications make its employed contractor model more efficient and scalable. An improved mobile timesheet experience for its growing group of 9,000 plus external contractors alone will make a huge difference to their experience and interactions with SThree as it continues to grow internationally.



FinancialForce HCM helps the SThree Group address regional variations in the way it manages the payroll of contractors. The new apps provide more flexibility and enable the SThree Group to do this with ease.



Lance Fisher, CIO, SThree comments, "We've seen the speed at which we can run our business increase with our use of Force.com. Having to continuously piece together data across different systems, different geographies, and different business brands was challenging. We chose FinancialForce as part of the Salesforce 'plug in roadmap' and look forward to working closely together to enhance our cloud strategy and expand it across more of our business processes, in turn enhancing customer service delivery. We will increase satisfaction for both our people and our clients ensuring we remain competitive as we continue our goal to have the leading specialist STEM recruitment brands in the markets in which we participate."



Fred Studer, CMO at FinancialForce adds, "Speed is the new currency for businesses across the world. With the right cloud technology it is now easier than ever before to offer services as a global business. We're looking forward to helping the SThree Group continue its global expansion drive as it now takes full advantage of a one-platform strategy to thrive at speed while offering exceptional customer service, which is improving all the time. Customer demands across all industries, including recruitment, are higher than ever before and loyalty lower so the quality of service offered is crucial to retain success in a competitive market."



Notes to editor



Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About The SThree Group SThree plc is a leading international staffing company with 39 offices across 15 countries. The Group operates a family of ten brands that offer specialist contract, permanent and interim recruitment services in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) industries. Our multi-brand and multi-sector model enables us to focus on niche areas to provide a better specialist service to our clients and candidates. Our customers mostly engage with SThree through our four main brands Computer Futures, Huxley, Progressive Recruitment, and Real Staffing. For more information visit sthree.com.



About FinancialForce Founded in 2009, FinancialForce is the leading Cloud ERP vendor with apps built entirely on the Salesforce platform. The company's Financial Management, Professional Services Automation (PSA), and Human Capital Management offerings provide services-centric businesses to organize sales, services, finance, and HR entirely around their customers. Headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



Media Contacts: Julie Walsh - FinancialForce +44(0)7850 313 951 jwalsh@financialforce.com Katie Heinemann - SThree +44 (0) 20 7618 0282 k.heinemann@sthree.com