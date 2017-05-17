Wärtsilä Oyj Abp: Wärtsilä scrubber system to clean new Korean ferry's exhaust

Wärtsilä Corporation, Press release, 17 May 2017 at 10 am EET

The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply its exhaust gas cleaning system for a new Korean ferry. The vessel is being built for Weidong Ferry at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard. This is the first Wärtsilä scrubber system to be installed where the shipyard, the owners, and the vessel's operational area are all in Korea. The contract with Wärtsilä was booked in January 2017.

Wärtsilä will supply a system consisting of two 13 MW Open Loop V-SOx Scrubbers specifically optimised for the new vessel. Delivery of the Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for July of this year.

"This is an important order since it strengthens our visibility in the Asian market. Exhaust gas cleaning is something that ship owners and operators around the world are having to take very seriously, since the IMO's global cap on the sulphur content in marine fuel comes into effect in 2020, which is really rather soon. Wärtsilä has tremendous experience and a broad range of systems to help our customers comply with these regulations," says Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Exhaust Gas Cleaning, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions.

"We value Wärtsilä's experience and expertise in this field. We also appreciate their ability to deliver the systems on a fast-track basis," says Mr Ki-Hyeon Hong, Vice President, Weidong Ferry.

The 31,000 gross tonnage RoPax ferry will be operated by Weidong Ferry and will sail between Korea and China.

Wärtsilä has long been at the forefront of sustainable technology development. Just as cleaning wastewater or reducing air emissions are important contributors to a cleaner environment, engine efficiency is also central to sustainability. With years of experience in exhaust gas cleaning for marine applications, Wärtsilä has developed efficient, safe, and certified products for eliminating air emissions.



The company's extensive reference list is evidence of its know-how and expertise in this field. With different size options, a minimized footprint, retrofit packages, and environmentally sound options, the right solution is available for any vessel. Wärtsilä's dedicated EGC team can assist in all stages of the project, from initial planning to post-installation service agreements.

Caption: The new Korean ferry being built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will be equipped with a Wärtsilä exhaust gas cleaning system.

