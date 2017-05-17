

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback that closed yesterday's trading at 0.9858 against the Swiss franc fell to near a 2-month low of 0.9820.



The greenback slid to 1.1119 against euro, its weakest since November 2016.



Reversing from an early high of 113.12 against the Japanese yen, the greenback fell to near a 2-week low of 112.28.



The greenback slipped to a 2-day low of 0.7444 against the aussie and a weekly low of 0.6928 against the kiwi, off its early highs of 0.7411 and 0.6880, respectively.



The greenback pared gains to 1.3579 against the loonie, from an early high of 1.3618.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.97 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 1.32 against the loonie, 0.76 against the aussie and 0.72 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX