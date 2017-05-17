

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to near 2-week highs of 144.95 against the pound and 112.28 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 146.12 and 113.12, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the edged up to 124.76 and 114.27 from early lows of 125.39 and 114.77, respectively.



Against the Australian, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to an 8-day high of 83.36, nearly a 2-week high of 77.45 and a 2-day high of 82.62 from early lows of 84.01, 77.89 and 83.14, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 143.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the greenback, 122.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the franc, 112.00 against the aussie, 76.00 against the kiwi and 81.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX