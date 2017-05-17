Kindred's Maris Bonello Wins Innovator of the Year 2017

VALLETTA, Malta, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Kindred Group's (previously Unibet Group) Integrity Analytics Manager, Maris Bonello, won the prestigious award "Innovator of the Year" at the yearly Women in Gaming Award show on Friday 12 May at the Savoy hotel in London. Maris was nominated for her efforts in developing the award-winning system Player Safety Early Detection System (PS-EDS). The detection system alerts responsible gaming experts at Kindred when customers might be developing a problem, which is then processed/interpreted on a case-by-case basis by Kindred's trained professionals in responsible gaming and player safety.

The proprietary technology combined with expert human discretion and judgment has proven to be a highly effective tool to protect our customers and our business from unhealthy and unsustainable gambling practices

"I am delighted to see Maris yet again be awarded for her dedicated and hard work in ensuring that our customers enjoy gambling in a healthy and sustainable way. It has always been, and will always be, a key priority for Kindred to offer our customers a fun, safe and entertaining experience. The work Maris and her team conduct is critical in achieving this", says Daniel Gambin, Head of Player Safety at Kindred Group.

Kindred Group invests heavily in responsible gaming and sees this as a fundamental pillar in building long-term customer relationships. Helping players stay in control of their gambling, providing a safe and secure online environment and preventing fraud, all contribute to the Group's aim of providing the best customer experience.

For more information, contact:

Daniel Gambin,

Head of Player Safety, Kindred Group

Tel +36-599995542

Email: daniel.gambin@kindredgroup.com

Alexander Westrell,

Group Head of Communication, Kindred Group

Tel +46-737071686

Email: alexander.westrell@kindredgroup.com

