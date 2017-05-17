

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Land Co Plc. (BRLAF, BTLCY, BLND.L) reported a pre-tax profit for fiscal year ended 31 March 2017 that dropped from last year, primarily due to the negative property valuation movement in the year.



Profit attributable to shareholders of the company for the year plunged to 193 million pounds or 14.7 pence per share from 1.345 billion pounds or 119.7 pence per share in the previous year.



IFRS profit before tax for the year fell to 195 million pounds from last year's 1.331 billion pounds, reflecting the valuation movement on the Group's properties which was 760 million pounds less than the prior year and the valuation movement on the properties held in joint ventures and funds which was 338 million pounds less than the prior year, in both cases resulting from outward yield shift and a lower level of ERV growth in the current year.



Underlying Profit increased by 7.4% to 390 million pounds; the impact of net sales has been more than offset by like-for-like rental growth, financing activity and a reduction in administrative expenses.



Underlying earning per share was 37.8 pence compared to 34.1 pence last year.



Revenue was 589 million pounds down from 590 million pounds last year.



As previously announced in May 2016, the company increased the dividend for the year ended 31 March 2017 by 3.0%. Looking forward to next year it intends to increase the dividend by a further 3.0% to 30.08 pence per share, with a quarterly dividend of 7.52 pence per share.



