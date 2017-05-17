BAIE VERTE, NL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Rambler Metals & Mining PLC (TSX VENTURE: RAB) (AIM: RMM)

TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM

16 May 2017

Notification of Change of Auditor

London, England & Baie Verted, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) (Rambler or the Company) announces today that it has changed its auditors from BDO LLP (the Former Auditor) to Deloitte LLP (the Successor Auditor).

Following a tender process conducted by the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the Company's auditor effective as of 12 May 2017 at the Company's request. The Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective as of 12 May 2017 until the next meeting of shareholders of the Company. Shareholders' approval to confirm the appointment of the Successor Auditor will be sought at the annual general and special meeting to be held on 29 June 2017.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports or modified opinions for the period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recent financial years and ending at the date of the resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors and filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is dual listed in London under AIM:RMM and in Canada under TSX-V:RAB.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3827F_1-2017-5-17.pdf

Contact:

RNS

Customer Services

0044-207797-4400

rns@londonstockexchange.com

http://www.rns.com



