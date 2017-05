Keystone Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Appointment of Financial Adviser

The Board of Keystone Investment Trust plc announces the appointment of Numis Securities Limited to act as its sole Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Invesco Perpetual

Andrew Watkins: 020 7959 1643



Numis Securities Limited

Nathan Brown: 020 7260 1426

17 May 2017