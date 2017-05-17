sprite-preloader
17.05.2017 | 09:36
PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Commerzbank EUR 7yr Senior

Pre-Stabilisation notice

17th May 2017

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

EUR Benchmark due May 2024

Launched pursuant to the issuer's MTN Programme

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: 44-207-475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Guarantor (if any):n/a
Aggregate nominal amount:Benchmark
Description:EUR 7 year Benchmark
Offer price:n/a
Other offer terms:Denoms: EUR1k, Listing Frankfurt
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s):Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays Bank plc
Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Stabilisation period expected to start on:17th May 2017
Stabilisation period expected to end on: 16th June 2017 (30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities)
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Frankfurt

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


