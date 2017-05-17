Coinsilium Group Limited - Investee Company Update - SatoshiPay

17 May 2017

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Investee Company Update

SatoshiPay

Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that SatoshiPay Ltd ('SatoshiPay'), a Nano-Payments company in which Coinsilium has a 12.08% equity interest, has added PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new medium for SatoshiPay users to recharge their accounts, opening up SatoshiPay's services to 200 million active PayPal user accounts across 200 markets worldwide.

Meinhard Benn, Founder and CEO of SatoshiPay, commented: "We are super excited about adding the PayPal option to our platform as this means that every website with every imaginable target audience can start selling articles, PDFs, audio/video files or other digital goods using SatoshiPay. We are officially expanding out of the bitcoin and blockchain niche into a broader market of publishers."

About SatoshiPay Ltd

SatoshiPay is developing a two-way payment platform, which enables online content providers to monetise their digital content through the acceptance of nanopayments. SatoshiPay is headquartered in London with development led through its office in Berlin. Angel funding for SatoshiPay Ltd was supplied by Axel Springer Plug & Play and Henning Peters, seed funding was raised through publicly listed companies Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN) and FastForward Innovations (LON:FFWD). Development of SatoshiPay's nanopayment product started in April 2015 and its beta version was released in February 2016.

Find updated information at the company's website https://satoshipay.io, its blog https://medium.com/@SatoshiPay and Twitter https://twitter.com/SatoshiPay

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

Coinsilium is an accelerator that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers.Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.

For further information, please visithttp://www.coinsilium.com