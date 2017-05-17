Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 17 May 2017 at 10.30 a.m.



Marimekko will celebrate the beginning of the summer with its yearly fashion show in Helsinki's Esplanadi Park on Friday 19 May 2017. The event is free of charge and open to everyone. The shows on Friday will start at 11.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 4.00 p.m. and 5.30 p.m, and they will feature gems from Marimekko's fashion collection for spring and summer 2017. The clothes and accessories to be seen on the catwalk are available in Marimekko stores as well as online at marimekko.com.



Marimekko's collaboration with artist Paula Vesala, dedicated to courageous women, will culminate in the fashion show in the park, which is now organised for the 26th time. Vesala with her band will accompany the models, and she will also give the first live performance of her latest single.



"Since 1951, Marimekko has wanted to bring people together and offer them cultural experiences with its colours and patterns. We are delighted to note how Marimekko's tradition of organising an outdoor fashion show every summer has continued for more than a quarter of a century and has become part of our city's culture. We are very much looking forward to our show next Friday and celebrating, once again, the beginning of the summer together with all our friends in Helsinki," says Marimekko's President and CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.



With the fashion show in the Esplanadi Park, Marimekko also celebrates the centenary of Finland's independence. The event can be followed on Marimekko's social media channels.



