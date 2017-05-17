

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills is giving away 10,000 Marshmallow Only Lucky Charms cereal boxes.



Beginning this month, the company will sell specially marked rainbow boxes of traditional Lucky Charms that include a 14-digit promo code. By entering this code on MarshmallowOnly.com, customers can win one of limited-time promotional boxes of 'marbits,' the company's name for its marshmallow charms.



The contest will run through December.



General Mills initiated the Marshmallow Only Lucky Charms in 2015, when the company did a social media promo and gave away the specialty boxes to 10 winners.



Priscilla Zee, a senior marketing manager for General Mills, said in a blog post, 'Fans of Lucky Charms are obsessed with our marshmallows. We were overwhelmed with calls, e-mails, and tweets last year, asking for a box of our Lucky Charms marshmallows. So this year we wanted to give them even more opportunities to win.'



The company has invited winners to share pictures of their winning boxes directly to the company's official social media accounts.



