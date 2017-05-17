

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's harmonized consumer price inflation slowed in April, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.8 percent year-on-year in April, slower than the 1 percent rise in March.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices advanced 1.8 percent, while clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.5 percent. Transport cost climbed 5 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in April, offsetting a 0.1 percent fall in March.



