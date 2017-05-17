Itiviti Wins Industry Award for 'Most Innovative New Product'

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, has been recognized by the 2017 Technical Analyst Awards, where the regulatory solution Itiviti Analyst was named Most Innovative New Product. Judged by an independent panel of experienced industry experts, the Technical Analyst annual awards celebrate excellence in technical analysis research and trading software.

Itiviti Analyst, with its pioneering suite of five modules, helps eliminate the mandatory direct effects of MiFID II. Itiviti Analyst manages the most demanding regulatory issues, enabling firms to focus on business innovation and growth.

"Itiviti Analyst impressed our judges because it offers an original and effective solution to help financial firms handle their MiFID II regulatory and compliance issues," said Matthew Clements, Editor of The Technical Analyst. "MiFID II will have a significant impact on the European trading landscape, and Itiviti Analyst stands out by not only addressing compliance, but also supporting firms' efforts to capitalize on business opportunities which may arise as updated regulation is expected to reshape the trading landscape."

Established in 2004, The Technical Analyst brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events and training courses. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, the Technical Analyst reports on and publishes technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics.

"We are very proud to accept the Technical Analyst Award for Itiviti Analyst," said Jonas Hansbo, Chief Strategy Officer, Itiviti. "The introduction of Itiviti Analyst is indicative of our long-standing commitment to game-changing innovation. This strategic approach to development has never been more fitting than today, as firms are preparing for a new market structure shaped by major regulatory change."

Itiviti Analyst is a vendor-agnostic solution designed to address the entire scope of MiFID II. It is implemented with minimal impact on existing trading infrastructure while covering all asset classes (equities, ETFs, derivatives and bonds). The following functional modules are currently offered: MAR (Market Abuse Regulation), Algo Monitoring, Best Execution, Market Maker Compliance, and TCA (Transaction Cost Analysis).

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 customers worldwide, Itiviti was formed by uniting Orc Group, a leader in trading and electronic execution, and CameronTec Group, the global standard in financial messaging infrastructure and connectivity. From its foundation in 2016, Itiviti has a staff of 400 and an estimated annual revenue of SEK 700 million.

Itiviti is committed to continuous innovation to deliver trading infrastructure built for today's dynamic markets, offering highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

