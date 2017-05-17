Company announcement Group Communications Holmens Kanal 2-12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 17 May 2017
Danske Bank structured notes linked to Euro Stoxx Banks
On 10 May 2017, Danske Bank issued index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks. The notes are designated "DB EURO STOXX® Banks Sprinter 2017" (ISIN DK0030398540).
The aggregate principal amount is increased by EUR 143,000 to EUR 19,403,000.
Danske Bank A/S
Contact: Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268
This is a translation of a company announcement in the Danish language.In case of discrepancies, the Danish version prevails.
