Danske Bank structured notes linked to Euro Stoxx Banks



On 10 May 2017, Danske Bank issued index-linked notes linked to the performance of the index value of Euro Stoxx Banks. The notes are designated "DB EURO STOXX® Banks Sprinter 2017" (ISIN DK0030398540).



The aggregate principal amount is increased by EUR 143,000 to EUR 19,403,000.











Contact: Heikki Petteri Ruoppa, Global Head of Investment Solutions, tel. +45 45143268



This is a translation of a company announcement in the Danish language.In case of discrepancies, the Danish version prevails.



