SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- Far East Hospitality, the hospitality management arm of the listed Far East Orchard Limited, and Singapore's leading operator of hotels and serviced residences, today announced that the Quincy Hotel has been recognised for providing the Best Hotel Experience at the Singapore Tourism Awards 2017. This is the first time that a local boutique hotel has won the award since the category was introduced in 2010.

Redefining the hotel experience

The Quincy Hotel was opened in February 2009 to redefine the hotel and stay experience for guests. To achieve this, the hotel launched an unprecedented concept of providing all guests with a host of premium All-Club Benefits. Usually exclusive only to club-paying travellers in other hotels, Quincy's unique All-Club Benefits lets everyone enjoy the Club treatment including the buffet breakfast, all-day light refreshments, complimentary in-room mini-bar, and WiFi access.

Guests are also welcomed to spend quality time bonding with friends and loved ones over specially organised weekend activities such as chocolate truffle making workshop, art jamming, and movie-night by the pool.

Aside from its signature All-Club Benefits and special activities, Quincy has also found its niche in providing a high level of customer service. For example, there is dedicated team that sends out pre-arrival e-mails with important hotel information. This allows the team to reach out to guests who may have special instructions or may require special attention such as dietary requirements during their stay.

Other examples of delivering attentiveness and customer service include serving a bowl of cereal with milk to a four-year-old guest after dining hours, offering lemons and honey upon noticing that a guest was not feeling well, and organising a wheelchair for a guest who has hurt her feet.

"One of the key things that sets Quincy apart from other hotels is that we have tailored every touch point that aims to provide a unique and memorable experience to every guest who stay with us. These touch points can be anything from the guests' pre-arrival, arrival, stay and departure," said Mr Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive Officer of Far East Hospitality.

"This Best Experience Hotel award is a strong testament of our approach to deliver customised and personalised experiences for our guests."

The Singapore Tourism Awards celebrates and recognises individuals and organisations in the tourism sector for delivering outstanding experiences and demonstrating enterprise excellence. Organised by the Singapore Tourism Board, this Awards seeks to raise the Singapore tourism sector's competitiveness by motivating organisations and individuals to create compelling experiences or adopt best practices. The Best Hotel Experience award recognises a hotel that provides a range of personalised services that merges effortlessly with comforting amenities, creating a memorable stay away from home for guests.

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an International hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 10 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, Adina Apartment Hotels, Medina Serviced Apartments, Travelodge Hotels, Vibe Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of close to 14,000 rooms under its management across 90 hotels and services residences in seven countries - Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

For more information, visit www.stayfareast.com.

