Trilliant Launches Smart Meter System Operator Solution to Provide Secure, Managed AMI in the Cloud for UK Energy Retailers

The advanced smart metering solution that already connects more meters than any provider in the nation, now offers end-to-end service to ensure compliance to SMIP deadlines

RALEIGH, North Carolina, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Trilliant, key technology provider of the most widely used AMI solutions in the UK, announces a Smart Metering System Operator (SMSO) managed service for energy retailers. The comprehensive service consists of an operations center and software managed by Trilliant with credit and prepayment meters by Landis+Gyr and in-home consumer access devices by Green Energy Options (GEO). The program will simplify and streamline deployment and management of SMETS1 smart meters for energy retailers in the UK.

"The SMSO solution combines technology, equipment and knowledge from world-class providers into an agile, easy-to-deploy solution that allows retailers to ensure a rapid rollout of customer smart meters in 2017 and beyond," said Andrew White, chairman and chief executive officer for Trilliant. "It's an ideal solution for small and mid-size energy companies who are looking for an available, non-resource intensive solution."

The solution lowers the setup and operating costs and provides a proven, scalable and secure platform to manage credit as well as prepayment meters.

The data center assures the smooth operation and quick issue resolution since all critical elements of the solution are developed and managed by the service providers.

This SMSO offering enters the market ahead of the approaching 2020 deadline by which retailers must have smart meters operational in all 26 million homes in England, Wales and Scotland.

With more than four million connected devices already, this solution is the most proven in the UK. Using Trilliant's 30 years of expertise and various world-class technology partnerships, security and scalability, the smart communications company has created a unique, managed cloud-based service offering for the rapidly growing challenger provider market.

Andrew White continued, "With our combined expertise we will be able to deploy a solution that will help utilities across the country prepare for 2020 and continue to deliver quality expected by their customers."

About Trilliant

Trilliant® offers the energy industry's only enterprise-wide Smart Communications Platform for connecting the internet of things (IoT) through a secure, standards-based, multi-technology, open spectrum solution. With three decades' experience and the most field-proven and globally compliant solution, Trilliant maximizes smart grid and smart city investments and makes operations future-ready. http://www.trilliantinc.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/171757/trilliant_logo.jpg