Ganeden Probiotic Technologies Exhibit Featured at Vitafoods Europe

International probiotic experts showcased new ingredient, product launches and scientific advancements

CLEVELAND, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganeden, the global leader in probiotic technologies, exhibited at Vitafoods to discuss new probiotic product launches in the food, beverage, personal care and companion animal spaces using the company's patented ingredients. The team introduced details regarding the launch of a new and industry-changing immune-health ingredient, provided information on new published research, released probiotic educational content, and made announcements regarding certifications and regulatory work.

The probiotic supplier has been making international headlines with its continued advancements in science, ingredient technology and innovative product launches. Best known for GanedenBC30® (Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086), its patented and highly stable probiotic ingredient that can be found in more than 750 products worldwide, Ganeden has also made headway in the personal care space with Bonicel®, the first probiotic-derived personal care ingredient shown to dramatically reduce seven signs of aging.

"Probiotic technology is a top trend that is becoming a driving force in the natural products and nutraceuticals spaces globally," said Michael Bush, president and CEO of Ganeden. "Our science and innovation has allowed us to expand our ingredient lineup and availability internationally to meet this demand, allowing manufacturers of virtually any product the opportunity to formulate using this technology to offer a variety of health benefits."

Some of Ganeden's noteworthy announcements discussed at the show included:

New Ingredient

Ganeden recently announced the launch of a new immune-health ingredient branded as Staimune' (Inactivated Bacillus coagulans GBI-30, 6086). The patented ingredient utilizes the cell walls of the GanedenBC30 probiotic strain which have been shown to support immune health, at cost effective inclusion levels that will not alter flavor or texture profiles. Available this summer, Ganeden anticipates Staimune to be an industry-changing development. This new ingredient is FDA GRAS, non-GMO, organic compliant and kosher, allowing it to go into virtually any food or beverage application, including shelf stable beverages and baked goods.

Research/Science

Ganeden's two most recent studies have been published in peer-reviewed journals, increasing the company's total number of published studies to 26. The research further supports the science backing GanedenBC30, with one of the studies highlighting the strain's unique effects on protein utilization. The published papers are being added to a long list of research showing the benefits, safety and efficacy of the strain. Ganeden will also be continuing its ongoing research, with multiple additional study results on various benefits becoming available later this year.

Education/Regulatory Work

Ganeden continues to lead the industry not only in probiotic developments and research, but in educational outreach and regulatory work as well. Ganeden's international regulatory experts work with government officials across the world to receive approvals to sell probiotic ingredients, leading to GanedenBC30's availability in 66 countries. In addition, the team continues to release educational content, for industry leaders and consumers, addressing the most common probiotic misconceptions.

New Probiotic Launches

Ganeden is working with some of the world's top food and beverages companies to help launch new probiotic products, including unique formulations into a variety of new food and beverage categories. Launches featured at Vitafoods included some of the largest CPG companies in the United States and first-of-their-kind launches in a variety of countries, including the first beverage launch in China and a food launch in India.

