CondeÌ Nast France and ADYOULIKE Come Together to Create a Programmatic Marketplace Dedicated to Native Advertising

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Through ADYOULIKE ' s native technology, advertisers and Trading Desks will have direct access to programmatic premium native inventory of CondeÌ Nast

The creation of this new ' Private Native Marketplace ' stems from a strong partnership of 3 years between ADYOULIKE and CondeÌ Nast

This collaboration further demonstrates how publishers and adtech companies working together to innovate can provide new ways forward for native advertising

Today, CondeÌ Nast France and ADYOULIKE announce the creation of a programmatic marketplace for native advertising.

The launch of this new Private native Marketplace will enable Trading Desks to plan and optimise directly in real time their native campaigns, with the opportunity to also implement their data. CondeÌ Nast will rely on the SSP (Supply Side Platform) developed by ADYOULIKE's 'Native Lab', to promote their native programmatic ad campaigns.

Furthermore, this collaboration will reinforce CondeÌ Nast's digital expertise in native advertising and programmatic while providing added value for its sites and different industry sectors as well as being a key element in its sales strategy. CondeÌ Nast France will benefit from ADYOULIKE's programmatic expertise and the ability to work with a leading technology company in native advertising for the French Market.

Tony Nguyen, Head of Programmatic at Condé Nast said: "CondeÌ Nast is leader in programmatic and also amongst the pioneers of native advertising. This form of advertising is extremely relevant and innovative for our industry sectors, especially in fashion/beauty and luxury. It enables to amplify the ways brands can communicate by giving them a dedicated platform where consumers are receptive to their adverts. These are the main drivers that have led us to create a new dimension to native advertising through our partnership with ADYOULIKE."

Yohan Elmaalem, Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Co-Founder - ADYOULIKE commented: "Built from strong partnership of more than three years, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to launch this new Private Native Marketplace with CondeÌ Nast. It is rewarding to see that our expertise and technology will be contributing to developing their sales channel on native advertising and that they will benefit from our Supply Side Platform (SSP) which has already integrated with over 40 DSPs."

About ADYOULIKE

ADYOULIKE is a global leading in-feed native ad platform. Launched in 2011, it is recognised for being a pioneer in native technology and creating advertising experiences for users that mirror the websites they are visiting. Using its own native supply-side platform (SSP) and native technology platform, the company enables brands to scale native advertising campaigns across premium and niche publishers, while publishers benefit from access to ADYOULIKE's marketplace.

In November 2016, ADYOULIKE launched the world's first semantic targeting capability for native advertising by integrating IBM's ground-breaking Watson artificial intelligence software with the ADYOULIKE platform. It is now, for the very first time, being used to create better semantic targeting for native advertising.

The fast-growing firm is now operating in more than 18 countries, has 65 employees and received series B funding in October 2016 to underwrite its continued international growth. Accolades for ADYOULIKE include: BPI France Excellence, Pass French Tech, The Everline Future 50 and The BIMA Hot 100. ADYOULIKE is a member of the IAB in the UK, US and Europe.

About CondeÌ Nast

CondeÌ Nast France was founded in 1920 during the launch of Vogue Paris. Dedicated to media brands in the sectors of luxury, Conde Nast France publishes Vogue, Vogue Hommes International, AD, Glamour, GQ et maintenant Vanity Fair. All these brands are today available in print and online as well as on mobile platforms. In France, CondeÌ Nast is one of the leading publishers of magazine and the one group to have launched the most magazine in the past 10 years, including Vanity Fair in 2003.