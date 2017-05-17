NDIA 2017 Red Ball Express Award for Plasan Sasa

SASA, Israel, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Plasan Sasais honored to win the NDIA 2017 Red Ball Express Award for 2017.

The National Defense Industrial Association's (NDIA) Tactical Wheeled Vehicle (TWV) Division today announced the Industry and Government recipients of the 2017 Red Ball Express Award.This year's honorees are Dani Ziv, chief executive officer of Plasan Sasa, Ltd., and the Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime primary-level field activity.

NDIA presents the award annually to persons and government institutions that make significant contributions toward strengthening our national security through the introduction, support and development of tactical wheeled vehicles. This year the NDIA TWV division has begun awarding the Red Ball Express Award in two categories: Industry and Government.

The NDIA is America's leading defense industry association promoting national security. NDIA provides a legal and ethical forum for the exchange of information between industry and government on national security issues. NDIA and its members foster the development of the most innovative and superior equipment, as well as training and support for warfighters and first-responders, through its divisions, local chapters, affiliated associations and events.

Thanks to Mr. Ziv's leadership, Plasan Sasa provides the U.S. military with exceptional vehicle armor that has saved countless lives of American service members, and continues to protect them to this day.

Based in Israel, Plasan Sasa is an industry leader in incorporation of critical survivability technologies, which range from simple "add-on" armor to implementation of integrated survivability systems. Plasan Sasa's innovations include vehicular cabin, chassis and hull armor kits, which are protecting personnel and equipment on MaxxPro, MRAP (Mine Resistant and Ambush Protected) and M-ATV (all-terrain) vehicles.

Plasan Sasa is the first Israeli company towin this honored award.

Plasan is a global leader in field-proven Solutions. Plasan designs, develops, manufactures and integrates comprehensive vehicle protection systems that offer tactical superiority for even the most challenging missions. With three decades of experience and over 32,000 vehicles across the globe fitted with our protection solutions, and more than 400 prototypes, Plasan has a unique understanding of the challenges found on the modern battlefield. We translate operational needs into high-end protection solutions.

The formal Red Ball Express presentation to Mr. Ziv and DLA's Strategic Acquisition Programs Directorate will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 5 p.m., during the 2017 Tactical Wheeled Vehicles Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Va.

