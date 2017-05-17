Intoware Limited Appoints Peter Chambers as Non-Executive Chairman

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Intoware Limited, a company specialising in data capture & human process improvement, today announced the appointment of Investment Management industry veteran Peter Chambers as Non-Executive Chairman.

Mr. Chambers will assume the position 1 June.

Peter brings decades of experience in investment, wealth management, strategic business initiatives and corporate governance. Peter has experience in senior positions at prominent investment management organisations, such as CEO and Chief Investment Officer at Legal & General Investment Management; CEO of Framlington Group; and Chief Investment Officer at Gartmore.

Peter is currently a Senior Advisor to Casey Quirk and is a former independent director of the Financial Reporting Council.

"The addition of Peter to our board will mark a key milestone of continued growth and opportunity for Intoware," said Keith Shipton, Intoware CEO. "Peter's skills and experience add depth to our executive team and his participation is indicative of the potential Intoware has."

WorkfloPlus, Intoware's vision for the future of business through human process improvement has developed into a powerful and flexible software platform based on solving simple problems common to any business across all verticals.

"I am delighted to be a part of this highly skilled team at a time of unsurpassed technological evolution," Peter Chambers said.

About Intoware:

Intoware' is a global software solutions company focused on providing tools for evolution in human processes since its inception in 2015 as an MBO from Kopin Corporation, a NASDAQ listed company specialising in wearable technology.

With a wealth of experience and knowledge in current technology and what it can do for business, Intoware provides products and services designed to reduce risk, improve performance and save time and money for any client in any industry.

www.intoware.com