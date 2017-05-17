Bosch Packaging Technology: Customer Solutions Center for Vertical Packaging Opened in the Netherlands During interpack 2017

WEERT, Netherlands, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Bosch Packaging Technology has opened its new customer solutions center for Weert, the Netherlands, during interpack 2017 to help food and non-food producers maximize the value of their operations when selecting a complete vertical system solution. At the center, Bosch displays a selection of systems for the confectionery, nuts, snacks and powder industries, while the company's experts are also available for on-site consultation. The new microsite http://www.solutions4value.com allows users to explore Bosch's systems capabilities and book a visit to the customer solutions center at their convenience.

"The opening of the center at our Weert site marks a new era in customer relations and service for Bosch," says Leon van de Wiel, general manager at Bosch Packaging Technology. "Well known for our bespoke vertical packaging equipment that is used in the most challenging applications, we are now applying decades of experience and expertise to developing standardized, almost 'off-the-shelf' system solutions for value. The benefit of a single point of contact for the entire system makes this approach ideal for producers of all sizes."

Confectionery and nuts

The new customer solutions center displays three standardized system solutions for nuts and confectionery manufacturers, depending on their key production and marketing objectives. For producers looking for shelf differentiation and convenience at the point-of-sale, the system solution with stand-up bag styles in shelf-ready cases is showcased. For those looking for maximum bag and case style flexibility to address ever-changing consumer tastes, there is the flexible system solution offering nine bag styles in various cases. If speed is required, then the efficient system solution equipped by the vision-guided robot is able to pack up to 500 pillow bags per minute.

Powders

For manufacturers of various powder products, such as baking, infant milk, flour, soya, maizena and non-food powders, there is a choice between the entry-level system solution and a high-hygiene option.

Snacks

Bosch has also combined its own wide portfolio for snacks with offerings from Kliklok-Woodman. On display is Woodman's reliability system solution, which is specifically configured for the efficient packing of salted snacks, such as potato chips and tortillas, while crackers and cookies producers can benefit from Kliklok's protective system solution for snacks that require gentler handling.

To learn more and explore Bosch system solutions, and to try our unique "find a match" feature, visit http://www.solutions4value.com.