Valmet: Valmet to deliver pulp dewatering equipment and automatic pulper feed system to BillerudKorsnäs's Gruvön pulp and paper mill in Sweden

Valmet Oyj's press release on May 17, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will deliver dewatering equipment and an automatic pulper feed system to Gruvön pulp and paper mill in Sweden. The order is part of the investment in a new board machine and rebuild of the existing pulp mill at the Gruvön site. The whole investment is the largest in the history of BillerudKorsnäs and one of the largest in Sweden in recent years.

The order was included in Valmet's first quarter 2017 orders received and the value of the order will not be disclosed. The start-up of the new equipment is planned to first quarter 2019.

BillerudKorsnäs is investing in Gruvön mill to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions for food and beverages globally.

"Valmet's automatic pulper feed system, including bale storage, destacking and dewiring for baled pulp, will make the bale receiving line process efficient and safe, ensuring a good area working environment. With the new automatic system, based on Valmet's proven Bale handling with RoboSafety technology, BillerudKorsnäs will ensure the stock feed for the new board machine with a minimum of operator intervention," says Per Jangdal, Sales Manager at Valmet.

"To adapt pulp production to the new requirements, TwinRoll presses will be placed in close vicinity to the new board machine stock preparation. Our presses will wash the pulp one last time before it moves to the new board machine," says Patrik Lidbäck, Sales Manager at Valmet.

Valmet announced earlier in May 2017, that Valmet will supply an upgrade of the evaporation plant at BillerudKorsnäs Gruvön pulp and paper mill.

About the customer BillerudKorsnäs

BillerudKorsnäs is a leading company within renewable packaging materials. Together with their partners, they create sustainable packaging solutions. The company has about 4,200 employees and eight production units, one of which is the Gruvön mill. BillerudKorsnäs head office is located in Solna, Sweden.

Patrik Lidbäck, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy Business Line, Valmet, Tel. +46 70 715 4723

Per Jangdal, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy Business Line, Valmet, Tel. +46 70 294 6340



Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2016 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (http://www.valmet.com), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (http://www.twitter.com/valmetglobal)

