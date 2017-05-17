Statement by ResMed on Plans to Renew Its Patent Infringement Case Against Fisher & Paykel

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ResMed today issued the following statement from David Pendarvis, the company's global general counsel and chief administrative officer:

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/74629527-resmed-patent-infringement-case-against-fisher-paykel/

"ResMed filed a motion to dismiss the current International Trade Commission (ITC) complaint so that we can refile and incorporate additional evidence generated since the original complaint was filed. We believe this will make our strong case even stronger, and we remain confident in our position in the ITC. ResMed's innovations have transformed the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing. We're committed to protecting our innovation, which is why we've engaged in global legal proceedings with Fisher & Paykel."

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 3 million patients remotely monitored every day. Our 5,000-strong team is committed to creating the world's best tech-driven medical device company - improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 100 countries. ResMed.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

For media: For investors: Alison Graves Agnes Lee 858-836-6789 858-836-5971 news@resmed.com investorrelations@resmed.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140310/LA79234LOGO-a

